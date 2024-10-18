Adarsh Gourav’s Hollywood project, ‘Alien: Earth’ series gets 2025 release

Adarsh Gourav is slowly building his work in Hollywood. After “The White Tiger” and “Extrapolations”, the actor is set to star in yet another Alien production, “Alien: Earth” TV series. It is set to premiere in the first half of 2025. The show is created by Noah Hawley and will air on FX in the United States and on Disney+ in the United Kingdom.

The “Alien: Earth” TV series is by Ridley Scott. The series will blend elements from Ridley Scott’s 1979 original Alien film and the 1986 follow-up Aliens, but with a fresh narrative set 30 years before the original movie.

The plot focuses on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their race to create advanced android life forms, providing audiences with a deeper look at the corporation’s dark ambitions and the early days of technological experimentation that define the Alien universe. Set on Earth, “Alien: Earth” promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Timothy Olyphant, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. (Agencies)

