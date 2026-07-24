Adil Hussain on India’s Political Climate: ‘Politicians Did Not Land from Mars’

Actor Adil Hussain, who is promoting his upcoming film Max, Min and Meowzaki, said both politicians and citizens shared responsibility for the country's current political climate, stressing that meaningful change required collective introspection.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said politicians were a product of society and therefore accountability did not rest with them alone. He said filmmakers and artists also wielded considerable influence over millions of people and should act responsibly instead of placing all the blame on political leaders.

The actor urged influential individuals to reflect on the kind of society and future they were leaving for the next generation. He said material prosperity alone could not guarantee a healthy society and emphasised the need to address growing mental health and social challenges. He also said political leaders should be well educated and aware of developments around the world.

Hussain made the remarks as protests linked to the ongoing CJP movement continued to intensify across the country. The agitation escalated after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site on July 18 following a 21-day indefinite hunger strike and shifted to hospital on medical grounds. Wangchuk has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and has continued his hunger strike after clashes between protesters and police at Jantar Mantar on July 20. (IANS)

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