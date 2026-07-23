‘Agitation will continue’...CJP writes to Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday wrote a letter to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk urging him to end his 25 days of hunger strike which has spearheaded the agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

In a letter addressed to Wangchuk, the outfit said: “With great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast. Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country. On July 20, young people travelled from different states to stand with you and this movement. You have shown that this fight is bigger than any one person and that students deserve justice. But right now, we need you to take care of your health.”

Assuring that the movement will not end with his hunger strike, the CJP wrote: “We promise that this struggle will not end with your fast. We will continue the protests and take this fight forward until our demands for examination justice are met. We will do everything we can to keep it moving.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on his official X account, requesting the same to Wangchuk.

Dipke said: “Today is the 25th day of Sonam sir’s hunger strike. Being 25 days without food has put his life in danger. I don’t want anything bad to happen to him, so I request Sonam sir to end his fast.”

He also assured that the agitation will continue. “I assure that even after Sonam sir ends his hunger strike, we will continue this protest till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as the Union Education Minister.”

Appealing the protesters to continue the agitation peacefully, Dipke said: “We will not resort to any such thing which can bring a bad name to the protest or to the country. We will continue this peacefully and whoever is raising objectionable slogans or threatening anyone, can never be a part of this movement.”

“Our protest is being staged on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar,” he added.

Reiterating his appeal to Wangchuk, Dipke said: “This agitation will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.” (IANS)

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