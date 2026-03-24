Aditi Rao Hydari looks elegant in Satya Paul’s design at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as she walked the ramp for designer Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026 on Sunday.

Satya Paul presented the Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari capsule collection at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India.

Marking actor Aditi Rao Hydari's first foray into fashion design as Co-Creative Director, the runway showcase brought together her creative sensibility with Satya Paul's distinctive design language.

The collection reflected a shared vision of garments designed for the rhythm of contemporary life. Moving across a variety of silhouettes, the showcase presented a wardrobe that balanced fluid drapes with modern forms, offering pieces that transition seamlessly across occasions and settings, as per the press note by LFW.

Drawing from Satya Paul's signature use of colour and print, the collection introduced visual motifs such as dragonflies, florals and abstract compositions that appeared across the garments.

These elements were interpreted through prints, surface details and subtle embellishments, creating moments of visual interest

Designed with versatility in mind, the presentation explored multiple expressions of the brand's design codes. Classic drapes were styled alongside contemporary silhouettes, while layering elements such as sheer bomber jackets and flowing trench coats added dimension to the looks and introduced a modern edge to the collection.

Commenting on her role as Co-Creative Director, Aditi Rao Hydari shares, "Working on this collection felt like a chance to really explore what I love; art, colour, and storytelling, and see that translate into something effortless and playful.. I wanted it to feel easy and authentic to my aesthetic. Creating, with freedom, using fabrics that I love, and forever dreaming and coming up with new design ideas has always been instinctive for me; it feels natural to me and it. empowers me. The fact that femininity, softness and vulnerability can and must co-exist with ferocity, strength and individuality. This is who I am and who I strive to be with every choice and with every creation," as quoted by the press note.

She continued, "Getting to do this alongside David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, and with a brand as iconic as Satya Paul, has been incredibly special. The whole process with the team allowed me to look at the saree in a way that felt both expressive and relatable. And seeing it all come together on the ramp, it's been truly surreal," as quoted in the press note.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Gandhi Talks', which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. (ANI)

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