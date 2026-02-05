Want to know how Aditi Rao Hydari maintains that radiant skin? Her kitchen holds the answer

Ever wondered what gives Aditi Rao Hy dari that soft, old-world glow, the kind that looks effortless even in close-ups?

While most of us assume it’s luxury serums or celebrity dermatologists, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor says her real beauty secret is far simpler. It starts not in a vanity drawer, but in her kitchen.

The actress has long been admired for her glowing skin, graceful style, shiny hair, and that unmistakable “royal” elegance. However, when asked about her skincare routine, she said her “kitchen” is basically her beauty shelf. In a recent conversation with ANI, the actor explained that her approach to beauty was passed down to her by her mother and is rooted in everyday food.

Aditi spoke about how she treats skincare as an extension of nourishment. For her, what goes inside the body and what goes on the skin come from the same place. It’s not about trends or viral routines; it’s about listening to what your body and skin respond to naturally.

“I put my kitchen on my face. This was taught to me by my mother. Whatever I find in the kitchen, maybe not brinjal (laughs), but other things, I’ll just put on my face. What I eat mostly also goes on my face,” Aditi told ANI.

So, what can you borrow from Aditi’s kitchen-beauty philosophy? Here are a few simple ingredients you can try at home for naturally glowing skin:

Honey- A natural humectant that locks in moisture and adds instant softness.

Turmeric - Known for its calming and brightening properties when mixed into a gentle face pack.

Yogurt - Helps smooth and refresh tired skin with its natural lactic acid.

Aloe Vera Gel - Perfect for soothing, hydrating, and adding that fresh glow.

Oats - Great for mild exfoliation when mixed with milk or rose water.

Coconut Oil - A simple moisturiser that works beautifully for dry skin.

At the end of the day, glowing skin isn’t about chasing trends or quick fixes. It’s about taking your time, listening to your skin, and giving it what it truly needs. Sometimes, all it takes is a little patience and the right ingredients, and your skin will thank you in its own way. (ANI)

