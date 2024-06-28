Aditi Rao Hydari slams London’s Heathrow Airport officials

Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared her frustrating experience at London’s Heathrow Airport when her luggage went missing and she had to wait for long hours without any help from the airport staff. The Heeramandi actress took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share her ordeal.

“#Heathrow chaos * 10000. 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! @heathrow_airport Worst!!!!!,” the actress stated.

Aditi also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Heathrow Airport, which directed her to contact the airline for further information. She wrote, “Heathrow washed their hands off any answers @british_airways Hour 3 and ticking.”

In another update, Aditi posted a countdown video, tagging both the airline and the airport. Aditi also took to her X account and wrote, “19 hours and ticking...Also, @British_Airways just putting it out there. This isn’t my first rodeo with the brits...watch. #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you’ll know that I’m not one to go down without a fight for justice! So can you free our bags! ASAP! I have a conference to attend, and the essentials I’ll need for it will not meet your criteria for essentials.”

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi in which her performance was well received by the critics. Aditi’s Gajagamini walk in one of the songs from the series went viral. (Agencies)

