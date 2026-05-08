Aditya Dhar–Trimurti Films Mediation Fails in ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Copyright Case

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is stuck in a legal case, and it seems like it’s far from over. Starring Ranveer Singh, the movie is embroiled in a copyright dispute between Trimurti Films and the film’s makers over the song “Tirchi Topiwala” (Oye Oye).

The latest update in the case is that both parties have failed to solve their matter, and as the matter remains unresolved, they are set to return to the Delhi High Court.

Lawyers have informed the Delhi High Court after they asked both parties to settle the matter through mediation.

The case will now go to trial, with the next hearing scheduled for May 8.

The movie was sued over the use of Rang De Lal in April. Bollywood production company Trimuti Films filed a suit against Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios.

In this case, they have accused the makers of using the song from the 1989 film Tridev without seeking permission. The rights to the recreated version of the song have been owned by Trimuti. In its lawsuit, Trimurti Films alleges that Dhurandhar uses the song, or a similar version, without the required licenses or permissions, constituting copyright infringement. They have asked to stop further use of the song in the movie that is already in the theatres and claim damages, along with other related reliefs. (Agencies)

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