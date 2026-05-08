James Cameron, Disney sued by Q’orianka Kilcher for allegedly using her likeness to create Avatar’s Neytiri

James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company are facing a lawsuit filed by actress Q’orianka Kilcher over allegations that her likeness was used without permission to create Neytiri, a central character in the Avatar franchise, according to Variety.

The complaint alleges that when Kilcher was 14 years old and had recently portrayed Pocahontas in The New World, Cameron used her facial features from a published photograph as a reference for Neytiri’s design. The lawsuit claims Kilcher never consented to the use of her image in the film, promotional material, merchandise, sequels, or re-releases.

The suit also names Lightstorm Entertainment and several visual effects companies. According to the filing, Kilcher’s likeness was incorporated into production sketches, 3D maquettes, laser-scanned digital models, and shared across visual effects teams, eventually becoming part of Neytiri’s final appearance on screen.

Kilcher’s attorney, Arnold P. Peter of the Peter Law Group, accused Cameron of taking the “biometric facial features” of an Indigenous teenager and using them in a billion-dollar franchise without permission or compensation. He described the alleged actions as “extraction” rather than artistic inspiration.

The complaint states that Kilcher and Cameron briefly met at a charity event after Avatar’s 2009 release. Cameron later allegedly invited her to his office and gave her a framed sketch with a handwritten note saying her beauty had been an early inspiration for Neytiri. Kilcher said she initially viewed the gesture as harmless and connected to casting discussions.

Kilcher claims she only realized the extent of the alleged use after a resurfaced interview in which Cameron reportedly identified her as a visual reference for Neytiri, specifically mentioning her lower facial features. The lawsuit further alleges violations of California’s recently enacted deepfake pornography law.

The actress is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, profits allegedly linked to the use of her likeness, injunctive relief, and a public corrective disclosure. (ANI)

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