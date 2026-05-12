Adolescence and Code of Silence Dominate 2026 BAFTA TV Awards at Royal Festival Hall

The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards celebrated the best in British television at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, with major honours going to acclaimed drama series Adolescence and Code of Silence.

In the Drama Series category, Code of Silence emerged as the winner, beating strong contenders including A Thousand Blows, Blue Lights, and This City Is Ours. The Limited Drama award was claimed by Adolescence, further cementing its dominance at the ceremony.

The International category saw fierce competition among globally popular shows such as The Bear, Severance, and The White Lotus. However, the award ultimately went to The Studio.

Among acting honours, Stephen Graham won Leading Actor for his performance in Adolescence, while Narges Rashidi received the Leading Actress award for Prisoner 951. In the comedy categories, Steve Coogan won Actor in a Comedy for How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge), and Katherine Parkinson secured Actress in a Comedy for Here We Go.

Supporting performance awards also highlighted the success of Adolescence. Owen Cooper won Supporting Actor, while Christine Tremarco took home Supporting Actress for their performances in the series.

The awards ceremony recognised excellence across drama, comedy, and international programming, showcasing the strength and diversity of contemporary television. (Agencies)

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