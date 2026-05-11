Rashmika Mandanna Shares Heartfelt Glimpse of Husband Vijay Deverakonda’s Birthday Celebrations

Melting hearts on social media, actor Rashmi ka Mandanna shared a warm and affectionate birthday wish for husband Vijay Deverakonda, sparking much excitement among fans once again. The heartfelt post, filled with admiration and sweet emotions, quickly went viral as fans celebrated the beloved duo’s bond. In celebration of Vijay’s birthday, Rashmika shared a sweet itinerary of how the couple spent the day.

“It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this..... In reverse tho,” Rashmika playfully wrote.

With further details, she continued, “Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day!”

Appearing in high spirits, Rashmika also expressed her delight at getting a shoot cancelled and having it celebrated.

“Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!” she concluded.

The ‘Animal’ star also attached a series of pictures to the post, offering glimpses from Vijay’s birthday moments throughout the day. From adorable moments of the couple to warm gatherings with family and fans, the pictures left fans elated. Many rushed to the comment section and showered the actor with birthday wishes. (ANI)

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