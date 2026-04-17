‘Aegon’s Conquest’ Film Set to Bring New ‘Game of Thrones’ Saga to Screens

Warner Bros has revealed a key detail about its much-anticipated ‘Game of Thrones’ film, confirming the project’s working title as ‘Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest.’

The title surfaced during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where it appeared on a slide outlining Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate for “2027 and beyond,” as per Deadline. While the announcement offers fans a concrete update, major plot details about the film remain tightly under wraps. The project is expected to centre on Aegon I Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Conqueror, the dragon-riding ruler who united the Seven Kingdoms and forged the Iron Throne. His story originates from George R. R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novels, which serve as the foundation for the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe. Acclaimed writer Beau Willimon is attached to the film. (ANI)

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