‘Looking good baby’: Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor’s spot on TIME 100 list

Actor Alia Bhatt can’t stop gushing over her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, beaming with pride as the ‘Ramayana’ star has make it to the Time magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 Most Influential People. Taking to her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt shared the news along with an adorable shoutout to Ranbir. “Looking good baby,” she wrote.

Released on Wednesday, the list features a diverse array of personalities from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, technology, sports, activism, and academia.

Ranbir’s piece in the feature was written by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

“There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels—box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn’t just a movie star—he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilisations and cultures,” Ayushmann wrote. Ranbir is yet to react to this honour. (ANI)

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