After Kingdom’s underwhelming run, what’s next for Vijay Deverakonda?

The sequel to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, which was released in 2025, has been officially shelved. The producer of the spy thriller, Naga Vamsi, confirmed the update in a recent interview, putting an end to all the speculations about the franchise’s future following the original film’s lukewarm box-office performance.

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, revolved around Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), a police constable who turns into a spy. Released in theatres in July 2025, the film was designed as the first chapter of the franchise, and it concluded with a cliffhanger. However, its sequel is no longer in line as the film failed to achieve box-office success.

When Naga Vamsi was asked about Kingdom 2 during an interview with Idlebrain, he gave a clear response. “No, we are not making it anymore,” he said. “There is no point in talking about what happened because it’ll only hurt Gowtam. There’s nothing more to do now.”

Vamsi also stated that shelving Kingdom 2 does not affect his relationship with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. “But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different kind of film now.”

Kingdom was a crucial film for Deverakonda as the actor was expecting a major hit after the box-office disappointment following Liger (2022). Reportedly, the spy thriller received mixed reviews and collected only around Rs 82 crore worldwide. The cast also featured Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse.

The actor was last seen in The Family Star (2024) and made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, before featuring in Kingdom. Currently, he is gearing up for Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. (Agencies)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie visits Rafah Crossing as Gaza aid groups face Israeli suspension