Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make it Insta official with this pic from their Roman holiday?

While the world has been speculating about their romance for years now, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have remained mum about their relationship status. The couple, who are reportedly set to tie the knot in February 2026, seem to be finally making their relationship Insta official. Vijay shared pictures from their Roman holiday, and fans were thrilled to spot Rashmika in them. The actress is barely visible, but excited and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot her in the photos.

On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his Rome getaway. While the first few pictures featured the actor posing in front of iconic monuments and while travelling in the train, it was the last two slides that truly caught fans’ attention.

In one of the pictures, Vijay was seen posing for the camera with a girl standing right behind him, whom fans are convinced is Rashmika. In another photo, Rashmika can be seen hugging Vijay from behind, leaving him giggling uncontrollably.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Happy New Year, my darling loves. May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you.”

Vijay’s post instantly set the internet abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with love for the rumoured couple. One comment read, “The back hug in the last slide—cutest.” Another wrote, “The sixth photo is when Rowdy Janardhan turns romantic Janardhan.” A third comment said, “That back hug from Rashmika makes everyone smile.” Many fans also expressed excitement about their wedding, with one user writing, “Can’t wait to see you both in wedding pictures.” Another comment read, “Rashu and Vijay the most beautiful couple.” (Agencies)

