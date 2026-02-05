After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan returns in uniform for Kartavya; first look unveiled

After nearly eight years, actor Saif Ali Khan has returned to play a cop, this time for the action-thriller ‘Kartavya.’ His last major role in uniform was for the popular series Sacred Games.

The first look for the upcoming thriller was shared Tuesday at the “Next on Netflix India” event, where the platform shared details about its 2026 line-up.This also marks another step in Saif Ali Khan’s OTT journey, following acclaimed performances in ‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Tandav,’ and the film ‘Vikram Vedha.’

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared through a press release, spoke about the project and said, “Kartavya, which is really great, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, is going to come out soon. It’s a lovely piece by director Pulkit, and I’m really happy that it’s coming out on Netflix.” Kartavya is the second project by Pulkit with Netflix and Red Chillies, following the 2024 crime-thriller film Bhakshak, which starred Bhumi Pednekar. According to the release, the film is set in the heartland of India and explores how law, family, truth, and duty intersect in complex ways. Apart from Saif, the film also stars Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The release date has not been announced yet. (ANI)

Also Read: Want to know how Aditi Rao Hydari maintains that radiant skin? Her kitchen holds the answer