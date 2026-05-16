Aimee Baruah Showcases Karbi Weave at Cannes 2026, Spotlighting Assam’s Indigenous Heritage

Indian filmmaker and actor Aimee Baruah made her fifth appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, continuing her effort to bring Northeast India’s indigenous culture and cinema to the global stage.

Baruah walked the red carpet in traditional attire from Assam’s Karbi community, drawing attention to the region’s rich handloom traditions, indigenous craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Her choice of attire reflected a broader attempt to showcase the identity and artistry of Northeast India at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

Known for championing regional stories and indigenous narratives, Baruah has consistently used international platforms to highlight Assam’s cultural diversity. Her repeated appearances at Cannes have become closely associated with the representation of Northeast Indian cinema and traditional heritage in global cultural spaces.

Baruah is best known for the critically acclaimed Semkhor, a Dimasa-language film rooted in indigenous life and traditions in Assam. The film earned national recognition at the 68th National Film Awards in 2022, receiving honours in the Best Feature Film language category, while Baruah also received a Special Jury Mention for her contribution.

Apart from “Semkhor”, she has been involved in several Assamese film projects centred on regional identity, social issues and indigenous storytelling traditions.

Her Cannes appearance this year once again underscored the growing visibility of Northeast Indian cinema and culture on international platforms, while also spotlighting Assam’s indigenous textile and craft heritage through traditional Karbi attire. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bharti Singh Recalls Growing Up With Casual Body Shaming, Finds Strength in Self-Acceptance