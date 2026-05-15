Bharti Singh Recalls Growing Up With Casual Body Shaming, Finds Strength in Self-Acceptance

Popular comedian Bharti Singh recently spoke candidly about her experience with body shaming during an appearance on the show Double Date hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

In an honest and emotional conversation, Bharti reflected on how casual body shaming was normalised in the environment she grew up in.

Sharing memories from her childhood, Bharti said that in her hometown, people would openly call a person “mota” if they were overweight and “kala” if they were dark-skinned, without considering the emotional impact of such words on the other person.

She admitted that even her mother would often tell her, “Bas kar, kitna khayegi, moti ho jayegi,” as a casual remark while growing up.

Bharti explained that for a long time, she did not realise how deeply such comments could affect a person’s confidence and self-worth. As she entered the entertainment industry, she noticed that jokes around body image were often used for laughs.

With time and maturity, she consciously decided that she did not want to use such words to mock others.

Bharti revealed that this realisation changed her perspective completely. Instead of making fun of someone else’s appearance, she began turning the humour towards herself, making sure that her comedy did not hurt another person’s emotions. (IANS)

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