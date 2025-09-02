Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s visuals from Ganpati darshan go viral

Bollywood celebrities are leaving no chance to soak in the festive vibes amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. From welcoming lord Bappa home to engage in pandal hopping, film stars have been busy celebrating the festival with full gusto since August 26. On Sunday, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan with daughter Aaradhya and her mother. Dressed in ethnic wear, the ladies looked extremely elegant as they offered prayers at Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal. In one of the viral clips, the ‘Guru’ star could be seen protecting Aaradhya as they made their way through the crowd to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Several pictures of Aishwarya’s Ganpati darshan were shared on Instagram of Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal. Check it out

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and has not yet announced her next project. (ANI)

