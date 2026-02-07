Aishwarya wishes Abhishek Bachchan on behalf of daughter on birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wished her husband, Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on behalf of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with a close-up shot of Abhishek Bachchan’s eyes. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss. Stay Golden… Shine on Love”.

Earlier, actress Aishwarya Rai treated the netizens with an adorable unseen picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she wished her parents on their anniversary. The photo had little Aaradhya flaunting her sweet smile for the camera while in her mom Aishwarya’s arm as she posed with her grandparents. Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya wrote, “Dearest Darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa Prayers and Anniversary Love God Bless Always LOVE YOU ETERNALLY (sic)”. (IANS)

