Akshay, Disha Bring Back ‘Ucha Lamba Kad’ With High-Energy Modern Twist in Welcome To The Jungle

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have finally unveiled one of Bollywood’s most beloved musical tracks with a new avatar. Junglee Music released Ucha Lamba Kad Forever on Monday, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the song revives the spirit of the iconic chartbuster while giving it a modern makeover. The original track was composed by Anand Raj Anand and has been recreated by Vikram Montrose.

The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, coupled with the song’s colourful presentation and infectious rhythm, makes Ucha Lamba Kad Forever a standout addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Packed with dance-floor energy and nostalgia, the track is expected to strike a chord with audiences across generations. The recreated version is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubai with lyrics by Meggha Bali, along with the original lyrics by Sameer.

Speaking about the recreation, Vikram Montrose said, "The original Ucha Lamba Kad holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers. The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle. We wanted audiences to instantly reconnect with the song and at the same time discover something new."

While Meggha Bali added, "Songs like these come with a legacy and an emotional connection for audiences. Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavour that speaks to today’s listeners." As soon as the song was released, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised the new version, others missed the original track that featured Katrina Kaif. (Agencies)

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