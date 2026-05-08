Akshay Kumar takes a brief break after undergoing eye surgery

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of his recent release Bhooth Bangla, recently underwent eye surgery amid filming of his next with director Anees Bazmee. The actor is known for his relentless schedule and for multiple releases each year. However, he has now paused to focus on his health. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source shared, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Kerala schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.” (Agencies)

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