Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff get into an argument ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were starred together for the first time in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” (BMCM). The film didn’t do the business as expected as it failed to impress the audience. But the actioner was an entertainer and both the actors did an exceptional high octane action that was lauded by the fans. After few weeks of the release, Akshay and Tiger’s film will be releasing on OTT. Both the actors were seen indulging in an argument in a fun way where they were fighting to inform the fans about BMCM releasing on Netflix.

In the video you can see how Akshay Kumar smartly cheated Tiger and informed the fans about the release, to which Tiger said, “ What a cheater”.

Akshay and Tiger Shroff’s film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” was touted as a flop. Despite the star power of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film has struggled to attract audiences and generate significant revenue. The movie’s total worldwide box office collection is approximately Rs 95.48 crore, with Rs 59.17 crore net from India and Rs 25.04 crore from overseas. (Agencies)

