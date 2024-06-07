Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Panchayat’ season 3 crosses 12 million views

The much-awaited “Panchayat” season 3 has been in the talks ever since its OTT release. The beloved show has garnered rave reviews from the critics and huge round of applause from the millions of fans, who just can’t stop gushing about the heartwarming show’s plot, cast performance and storyline.

The show starring immensely talented Jitendra Kumar has become the most viewed series on Indian streaming platforms, according to Ormax Media. Released on May 28, the new season has crossed 12 million views in a week.

This milestone is particularly significant as it has overtaken the epic “Baahubali: Crown of Blood”, “The Great Indian Kapil Show” featuring Bollywood A-list actors, “Illegal” season 3 and “Jamnapar”.

Panchayat, known for its charming portrayal of rural India and relatable storytelling, has struck a chord with viewers across the nation. Season 3 continues the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village. The series blends humour, emotion, and social commentary, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with its audience. The record-breaking viewership of “Panchayat” Season 3 of 12 million is a testament to the series’ widespread appeal.

Jitendra Kumar, a qualified engineer from IIT Kharagpur, has carved a niche for himself in the world of OTT platforms. With a natural flair for portraying everyday characters with authenticity, Jitendra has become a household name. His performance in “Panchayat” is widely acclaimed, earning him a loyal fanbase and critical praise.

As “Panchayat” Season 3 continues to soar in populairty, Jitendra Kumar’s fans are eagerly awaiting his next series, “Kota Factory”, which is set to release on June 20. (Agencies)

