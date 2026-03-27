Akshay Kumar Emphasizes Hindi as His Language of Choice Amid Bollywood's Language Debate

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar opened up about language preferences in the film industry, further stating that he has always chosen to speak in Hindi even during a time when English was often seen as more fashionable.

“In the ’90s, even if there was an award night, I always said that I would speak in Hindi. Generally too, I always speak in Hindi. Even at many of my conclaves, where there are English speakers, I fold my hands and tell them, you speak in English but I will speak in Hindi. That is my comfort,” Akshay Kumar said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

During the conversation, it was noted that while English was widely preferred in the 1990s, actors like Akshay Kumar and Govinda were among the few who confidently communicated in Hindi, choosing comfort over snob appeal.

Sharing his perspective, Akshay also stated that language, for him, has always been about comfort and authenticity rather than perception. (IANS)

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