First Look of 'Valmiki Ramayana' Unveiled; Film Set for October 2 Release

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ shared the first-look poster, giving film buffs a glimpse of the film’s devotional theme.

The first look poster was shared by the makers on Thursday, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The image shows the feet of Lord Ram, which hold deep meaning in Indian tradition. The image reflects faith, humility, and the act of seeking blessings before starting a sacred journey.

Along with the poster, the makers shared a caption while introducing the first look to the audience. It read, “As long as mountains stand and rivers flow, the Ramayana will live on.”

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bhavna Talwar. It brings together a strong team from the industry. Along with Sabu Cyril, cinematographer Binod Pradhan, and sound designer Resul Pookutty are part of the project. Writers Anand Neelakantan and Chandraprakash Dwivedi have also worked on the film to keep the story grounded and authentic.

The first look suggests that the film will present the Ramayana with a focus on faith and cultural values. The makers seem to be aiming to connect with audiences through a simple yet meaningful presentation. Valmiki Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2. (ANI)

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