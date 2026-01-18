Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia’s warning while marrying Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar recalled his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia’s helpful warning for him as he was getting married to Twinkle Khanna.

In his latest social media post, Akshay revealed that back in 2001, when he and Twinkle were getting married, Dimple told Akshay to be ready to laugh at the most weird situations, as it is something Twinkle does not shy away from doing.

Now, after 25 years of being married to the ‘Mela’ actress, Akshay can say with some certainty that his mother-in-law does not lie.

Claiming that Twinkle is someone who prefers to dance through life, Akshay penned on his official Instagram handle, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said “Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.”

25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead.”

“From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love”, the ‘Airlift’ actor added. Proving his point, Akshay also published a video of Twinkle running in slow motion with goofy expressions on her face. (IANS)

Also Read: Actor Jason Momoa says ‘Minecraft’ sequel to go into production ‘very soon’