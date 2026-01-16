BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar and other Bollywood celebrities cast their vote

Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on Thursday morning across Mumbai, with several Bollywood celebrities stepping out early to cast their votes and encourage citizens to participate in the democratic process. Actors, filmmakers, musicians, and public figures were seen at various polling booths, urging voters to take responsibility for the city’s future.

Akshay Kumar was among the earliest from the film industry to vote, arriving at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu around 7:30 am. Speaking to the media after voting, he said that true civic responsibility lies not in “dialoguebaazi” but in coming out and casting votes to become “the real hero of Mumbai.” His wife, actress-author Twinkle Khanna, also voted at the same venue and said she makes it a point to vote every time “out of habit and hope.” Actor Suniel Shetty emphasized the importance of public participation, stating that people often complain about the BMC but fail to act. He called the election one of the most important and urged citizens to support the civic body in making Mumbai better. Actor Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, arrived with his sister Ira Khan and mother Reena Dutt. Showing his inked finger, he appealed to everyone to vote, stressing its importance.

Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar described voting as a way to nurture democracy and remain rooted in one’s homeland. BJP MP and actress Hema Malini also cast her vote early, urging citizens to vote for security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads. She said voting is essential to making Mumbai—what she called the best city in the world—even better.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, after voting, expressed concern over low public turnout. He stressed the importance of timely elections and said basic necessities like clean air and water must be prioritized, adding that citizens must take responsibility if the city is to improve. (Agencies)

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty on Makar Sankranti: Whole of India is engulfed in colours of harvest, festivals