Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's next with Vipul Amrutlal Shah 'Samuk' has locked in a release date. Touted to be a sci-fi action-survival thriller, the highly anticipated drama will be getting a theatrical release on May 28, 2027.

On Monday, the makers shared the release date for 'Samuk' with a captivating motion poster. "The mission is human, the enemy is not", read the tagline. The motion poster hints at an ambitious cinematic world, where humans will be fighting an extraterrestrial threat.

The motion poster shows Akshay holding an automatic gun and looking menacingly towards someone. He was seen wearing a tuxedo as he posed in the middle of a dense jungle.

Dropping the motion poster on his official handle, Akshay wrote the caption, "The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You (sic)."

Some hours before this, Akshay treated the netizens to another motion poster, featuring a gigantic hand belonging to what appears to be a monstrous creature.

Hinting at an exciting update, the caption read, "One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules. #SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned! (sic)."

Made under the direction of Kanishk Varma, 'Samuk' marks Akshay's reunion with Vipul after 13 long years.

The project also enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Rukmini Maitr, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Swanand Kirkire alongside others.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, who is known for his work on the 'Alien and Predator' franchises, is reported to have been roped in for the project.

Additionally, British action director Luke Tumber has reportedly designed and directed the action sequences for the upcoming drama.

'Samuk' is slated to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2027. (IANS)

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