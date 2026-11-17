The first look of actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Samuk' has been unveiled, offering an intriguing glimpse into what appears to be an intense, creature-driven action thriller.

Hinting at a high-stakes battle against an unknown and potentially terrifying force, the moving first look sets the tone for a story where the threat goes beyond the ordinary. The makers have accompanied the reveal with a striking caption: "The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option." The glimpse builds intrigue around the mysterious creature and the mission to track it down, hinting at a gripping confrontation between man and monster. Further details about the film's storyline and the nature of the creature remain under wraps.

The moving first look features Akshay Kumar dressed in a sharp dark suit, holding a powerful-looking firearm and taking aim at an unseen target in a dense, misty forest.

The glimpse then offers a closer look at the mysterious creature, revealing a grotesque, menacing face with a monstrous jaw, sharp, jagged teeth and dark, viscous fluid dripping from its mouth. Actors Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu, and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the film. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is set to release on May 28, 2027. (ANI)

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