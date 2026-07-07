Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to romance on screen or the first time in Shashie Vermaa's untitled comedy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to headline an untitled situational comedy, marking the first time they will be paired as romantic leads on screen. Directed by Shashie Vermaa, the Delhi-set film is backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. Acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra also features in a key role.

Although Ali and Richa have shared screen space in the Fukrey franchise, this is the first project where they will lead the story together. The makers describe the film as a character-driven situational comedy set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, blending humour, emotion, slice-of-life storytelling and social commentary.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting in the second half of 2026, with a theatrical release planned for April 2027.

Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said he was immediately drawn to the script's honest characters and relatable situations, adding that he is excited to explore a fresh on-screen dynamic with Richa and collaborate with Shashie Vermaa, whose work he has long admired.

Richa Chadha said the script's simplicity, authenticity and emotional depth convinced her to come on board. She added that while she and Ali have worked together before, audiences will see them in an entirely new light. She also shared that the Delhi-based story reminded her of her school days in Jamuna Paar.

Director Shashie Vermaa said the film celebrates people, relationships and the unexpected chaos that can transform ordinary lives. He added that Delhi serves as a character in the story, while the performances of Ali, Richa and Kumud will bring depth and spontaneity to the film.

Producer Mukesh Giri said the film's honesty, humour and unique lead pairing make it an exciting project, expressing confidence that it will connect with audiences when it releases in 2027. (ANI)

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