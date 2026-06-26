‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Teaser Released: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Return; Ravi Kishan Joins Cast

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu return; fans call Ravi Kishan’s addition as cherry on top

The much-awaited first-look teaser of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was officially unveiled on Thursday, offering audiences their first glimpse of the popular franchise’s transition from OTT screens to cinemas.

The teaser brings back some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, with Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal reprising Guddu Pandit, and Shweta Tripathi returning as Golu.

One of the biggest highlights is the return of Divyenndu as fan-favourite Munna Bhaiya, a reveal that is expected to excite long-time followers of the franchise.

For the first time, the world of Mirzapur is heading to theatres, expanding the saga that began with the series’ first season in 2018.

According to the makers, the film will remain rooted in the established timeline while presenting “an epic untold story crafted for the big screen.”

The teaser also introduces new additions to the cast. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, bringing the popular character back to the screen, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise in a powerful new role that adds another dimension to the Mirzapur universe.

Fans in the comments section expressed excitement for the saga’s release.

Further strengthening the ensemble cast are Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Sonal S Chauhan.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

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