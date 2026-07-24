Alia Bhatt backs CJP student protesters, says ‘heartbroken yet filled with hope’

Actress Alia Bhatt expressed support for students participating in the ongoing CJP protest, praising their courage, determination and commitment to securing a better future.

In a note shared on Instagram, Alia said the events of the past few days had left her heartbroken at times while also giving her hope. She stated that every student standing up for their beliefs represented not only personal dreams but also the hopes of their families and the sacrifices made throughout their journey.

She said the students represented everyone who had supported them while striving to create a better path for future generations. Describing their courage as inspiring, Alia said their determination urged society to listen to the voices of those who would shape the country's future. She concluded her message with, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

Alia joined several Bollywood personalities who publicly voiced support for the students through social media.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan had also backed the protest, describing the students as courageous and praising them for conducting the movement peacefully. He expressed concern over the alleged paper leak issue, extended sympathy to those injured during the protests, and urged that the movement should not be politicised. Salman said the credit belonged solely to the students and expressed hope that the government would strengthen the country's education system in response to their demands. (IANS)

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