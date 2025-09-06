Alia Bhatt joins Levi’s® as Global Brand Ambassador

Levi’s® is proud to welcome Alia Bhatt as its new Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership brings together two global forces, Levi’s®, the name that defines denim, and Alia Bhatt, whose impact and influence in film and fashion resonates worldwide - to shape the next chapter in denim’s global story.

She joins the brand at a time when women’s fashion is embracing a big shift. Relaxed fits, wide legs and looser silhouettes are no longer just seasonal trends, they’re becoming essential every day. And Levi’s®, long known for defining what denim means, is at the forefront of this evolution. With Alia leading the way, that shift is about to go mainstream.

Alia shared, “For me, a pair of jeans is never just a pair of jeans - it’s something you live in and make your own. Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all. Across countries and across generations, denim is about celebrating who you really are. Levi’s® has always been at the heart of this global movement, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it as their brand ambassador.”

Levi’s® and Alia are united by a shared vision - to reflect how a new generation wants to dress, and to evolve the brand beyond classic fits to style-first, trend-forward relevance. Whether it’s loose fits, wide leg, or reinvented classics, Levi’s women’s portfolio is evolving, and Alia is the perfect catalyst for this next chapter.

“Alia Bhatt’s influence transcends film and fashion, she shapes conversations,” says Hiren Gor, Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co. “As we grow our women’s portfolio and lead the shift towards expressive, style-led, comfort-first fits, Alia brings cultural credibility and style authority. Together, we’re reinforcing Levi’s® as the most relevant and desirable denim brand.” Levi’s will continue to innovate with new fits and styles, while staying true to what it has always stood for - timeless denim, made for now. (ANI)

