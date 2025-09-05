Why is Nargis Fakhri’s rumoured husband Tony Beig in news?

Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in “Housefull 5”, is in the news, not for a new project but for her personal life. Fakhri, who made her debut in 2011 in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, recently attended an event in Mumbai with businessman Tony Beig. The actress, who has always maintained a low profile, was spotted at the Visit Qatar and NMACC partnership event in Mumbai recently with Beig. The comfort that the two shared as they posed alongside choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has got the internet speculating if Nargis has secretly tied the knot.

The buzz grew stronger when a video of Khan posing with the rumoured couple went viral, with Farah Khan nudging Tony to come into the frame and saying, “Come stand with your wife.”

Fans instantly flooded social media discussing the couple. Some were surprised to learn of Nargis’ hush-hush wedding, while others gushed about the “cute couple.”

“It’s good to keep your personal life lowkey,” wrote a fan. Someone tagged Nargis’ famous ex, actor Uday Chopra, and said, “@udayc u also get married bro, why u r wasting ur age and tym for girl.” An ardent fan of the actress wrote, “My heart is broken”

Media reports seem to suggest that Nargis and Tony are indeed married. The couple reportedly tied the knot on February 16, 2025 at a luxury hotel in California. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

While the couple never made an official announcement, leaked pictures earlier this year gave fans a first glimpse of the celebrations. The couple were also spotted vacationing in Dubai on New Year in 2024, adding fuel to the speculation that their relationship was getting serious.

Actress Nargis Fakhri married Los Angeles-based businessman Tony Beig after dating him for a few years. Beig is a Kashmiri-born entrepreneur, who is now settled in LA. He has an MBA degree from Victoria University and at presently serving as the Global Operations Director at Dioz Group of Companies, a manufacturing giant with a presence across the USA, Australia, UAE, and the UK. Founded in 2006, Dioz Group has grown from a small apparel brand into a multinational business umbrellaing labels like Alanic, Oasis, 8Health, 8EV, and 1 Energy.

Beig maintains a low profile and and its only now that he has come in the limelight thanks to his relationship with Nargis. (Agencies)

Also Read: Women can be desirable, powerful at every stage of life: Malaika Arora

Also Watch: