Alia Bhatt Joins Sohum Shah for Tumbbad 2; Horror Sequel Set for 2027

After days of speculation, the makers of Tumbbad 2 have officially confirmed that Alia Bhatt will star opposite Sohum Shah in the much-awaited sequel. The film marks Bhatt’s first major venture into the horror genre and introduces a new chapter in the acclaimed Tumbbad franchise. Sohum Shah announced the casting on Instagram, sharing pictures with the caption, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt.” The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with Bhatt expected to play a significant role rather than a cameo.

The makers recently confirmed that Tumbbad 2 will hit theatres on December 3, 2027.

Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said the film will expand the mythology and atmosphere of the original while exploring new layers in the story. He added that the sequel will retain the essence of Tumbbad while offering audiences a fresh cinematic experience.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the sequel is being mounted on a larger scale, promising an immersive story that deepens the franchise’s universe while staying true to the original’s storytelling.

Director Adesh Prasad said the team has worked to preserve the soul of the first film while pushing its narrative and visual world further. He described the project as both exciting and challenging, given the original film’s strong identity.

Tumbbad 2 is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. (ANI)

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