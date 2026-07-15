Tom Cruise Unveils First Trailer for Digger, Set for October 2 Release

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Digger’ starring Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was unveiled on Monday. The film is a comedy of catastrophic proportions, and is helmed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu.

Tom Cruise portrays the role of Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological catastrophe with the potential to spark a nuclear war. As the consequences of his actions threaten to spiral beyond control, he embarks on a frantic mission to prove to the world that he alone can save humanity before the disaster he unleashes destroys everything.

The screenplay has been penned by Alejandro G. Inarritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Inarritu and Berman.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The film is produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.

‘Digger’ was shot entirely in VistaVision. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is set to release in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2 2026. (IANS)

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