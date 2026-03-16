Alia Bhatt turns 33: Soni Razdan pens adorable birthday note for her ‘baby girl’

Birthdays in the Bhatt household are always special, and this year was no different.

As Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday on Sunday, March 15, her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her “baby girl” feel extra special. Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a touching message for her daughter, giving fans a glimpse into the close bond the two share.

The actress dropped a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note celebrating the actor not just for her success, but for the person she has become.

It read, “Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul — and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others.”

“May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again,” Razdan added. (ANI)

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