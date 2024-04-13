Alia Bhatt turns peacemaker between Ranbir Kapoor and Salman

Salman Khan hosted an Eid bash this year too at his home Galaxy Apartments and the special guest this year was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the picture of the “Brahmastra” couple have been going viral on the internet posing with one if the staff members of the Sikandar star. Ranbir and Alia made a rare appearance and grabbed all the eyeballs and fans are surprised to see Salman and Ranbir mend their walls. It was claimed that his Salman and Ranbir Kapoor aren’t in talking terms due to their history with Katrina Kaif. But looks like they have let the bygones be bygones.

An insider reveals, “Alia Bhatt is very fond of Salman Khan and even the superstar admires the actress, it was she who has managed to become the peacemaker between them, well it’s not like a dushmani better both the stars but they weren’t on talking terms and never visited each other’s house, but it is the first time RK went to Salman’s house and this is a good change.”

The insider further adds “Salman Khan has been close to Kapoor family since ages, but due to his non cordial relationship with Ranbir there was a wall that was built between them, but over the years they have outgrown the differences”.

The picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that had been going viral on the internet shows the couple in the most simple avatar ever, where the “Jigra” actress is seen wearing white India ln outfit while RK was in his casuals.

Last year the actress had made her presence at the party hosted by Salman Khan at Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s residence. This year the actress skipped the Eid party and fans indeed missed her. (Agencies)

