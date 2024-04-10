Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness routine for ‘Ramayana’ decoded!

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Ranbir Kapoor has started his intense prepsession for his forthcoming film “Ramayana”, in which he is set to play the lead role of Lord Ram. To channel the essence of the revered Hindu deity, the actor is taking swimming and hiking lessons along with weight training.

Ranbir’s personal trainer Nam recently took to social media to give glimpses of Kapoor’s intense workout session. In the video, the actor is seen lifting weights, trekking, biking, swimming, and jogging. Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to get in the best shape for the role and the now-viral clip is a testament to his commitment to his craft. While sharing the video on Instagram, Ranbir’s personal trainer Nam wrote, “Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir.”

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Hiking as a part of his training program for the prep of Ramayana. This guy knows exactly what he’s doing and how to make it happen right. Looking forward to his emotional transformation.”

Another user commented, “We know RK’s going to kill it (fire emoji) Alia and Raha’s cameos in this video are the cutest thing ever.” A third comment read, “Ram ji’s character is in safe hand... Can’t wait for Ramayana.”

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”, which turned out to be a blockbuster. He will reprise his role in the sequel, “Animal Park”.

Coming back to Ramayana, rumours are rife that Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita and Yash will portray Ravana in the film. Some reports also suggest that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are being considered for the roles of Lord Hanuman and Kumbhkaran, respectively. Moreover, speculations surrounding Vijay Sethupathi being considered for the role of Vibhishan have sparked excitement among cinephiles. (Agencies)

