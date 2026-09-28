Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal star as showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fundraiser, spotlight women empowerment

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were the star showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the 15th-anniversary edition of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion on Saturday in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to share big screen soon along with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', stole the spotlight with their fun chemistry by commanding the runway in ornate traditional ensembles to celebrate the work of rural women and young artisans from Uttar Pradesh.

Alia opted for an ivory embroidered ethnic outfit, featuring a sheer dupatta adorned with delicate white floral embroidery draped over her head, paired with a matching corset blouse and skirt. She completed the look with a statement kundan choker, a matching maang tikka, and traditional wrist accessories.

As for Vicky, the actor opted for a deep royal blue velvet sherwani jacket with heavy white floral zardozi embroidery, worn over a white collar-detailed kurta and tailored white trousers. The duo also walked togather as showstoppers for the show. Titled 'Ticket to Bollywood,' the high-profile charity showcase celebrated 15 years of collaboration between Manish Malhotra and the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The NGO is managed by actor Shabana Azmi and it empowers rural women and young artisans in Uttar Pradesh through traditional chikankari embroidery.

At the opening of the show, the actress highlighted the patriarchial nature of the society while urging the need to uplift women and give global platforms to young artisians to drive a "transformational change."

Vicky Kaushal also expressed his gratitude after becoming a part of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion which highlighted women empowerment.

"I have been actually, in the 15 years, waiting for when my turn will come. So, I'm just happy about it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me an opportunity. I always tell Manish that I feel the most confident when I wear your creations, but today I felt confident, plus at the same time that I was a small part of a beautiful deed that we are all doing together," said Vicky Kaushal. On the cinema front, actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the film 'Love and War' which will release in theatres on January 21, 2027. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘‘He is funny and charismatic’’: Singer Nicki Minaj reaffirms support for US President Donald Trump