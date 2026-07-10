Manish Malhotra debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week with ‘Maa’ collection

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra marked a milestone in his career by making his official debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on July 8 (local time) presenting his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, ‘Maa’, at the iconic Pavillon Cambon in Paris.

The showcase paid an intimate tribute to his late mother while bringing Indian craftsmanship to one of fashion’s most exclusive global platforms.

The collection was inspired by Malhotra’s mother, Sudarshan Malhotra who passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94.

In his official show notes, Malhotra reflected on the inspiration behind the collection, writing, “Her passing has transformed memory into reflection, and reflection into creation.”

He also described the collection as a tribute to the “architecture of a mother’s unconditional love,” celebrating the enduring influence his mother had on his life and creative journey.

According to the designer, she encouraged his early fascination with cinema and textiles when he was a young boy.

Drawing from childhood memories, Malhotra incorporated the distinctive colours of the sarees his mother wore during the 1970s, creating a nostalgic visual palette.

On the runway, the designer blended the structural freedom of French haute couture with India’s rich design heritage.

The collection featured luxurious velvets, silks and brocades, enhanced with intricate Indian hand-embroidery techniques including zardozi, resham, sequins, pearls and precious embellishments.

Alongside the couture presentation, Malhotra also unveiled his latest Manish Malhotra Jewellery collection.

The debut placed Malhotra among a select group of Indian designers featured on the official Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode calendar, further spotlighting Indian karigari on the global couture stage. (ANI)

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