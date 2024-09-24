Allu Arjun looks over the ruins in a crimson frame in new ‘Pushpa 2’ poster

As the anticipation for the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reaches a fever pitch, the makers of the film dropped a new poster from the film on Monday.

The makers took to Instagram, and shared the new poster of the film featuring Allu with his back facing the camera as he looks over the ruins in the aftermath of a possible destruction. The poster has a monochromatic hue of crimson with the text, “75 days to go” written over it.

They wrote in the caption, “”75 DAYS for the world to witness Pushpa and his matchless aura on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule will mark an unprecedented chapter in Indian Cinema. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024”.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break records upon its release. With the excitement reaching new heights after the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, it’s hard for the audience to wait any longer for this mega entertainer. Come December 6, the world will witness Pushpa and his unparalleled aura on the big screen.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T-Series.

December 6 will witness the clash of two films on the box-office, the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. Incidentally, both the films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is fictional story, and is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Chhaava’ is a period film

‘Chhava’ is directed by Laxman Utekar, and is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

This is Vicky’s 2nd biggest clash after ‘Sam Bahadur’ which locked horns with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. (IANS)

