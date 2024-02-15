Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies List 2024 And 2025

Tollywood superstar, Allu Arjun has made his mark in the Indian film industry as an icon for being an extremely talented actor and dancer. Born in 1982, to a famous South Indian producer, Allu Arjun started his acting journey as a child artist. His debut film as the main character was Gangotri (2003). In 2004, he worked with the notable director Sukumar for his film Arya, which became an instant cult favourite. His popularity among the Indian audience has made him one of the most sought-after Telugu actors and a people’s favourite. His blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021) has earned him unwavering success and a popular choice among the directors. His constant determination towards his craft has earned him six Filmfare grants and three Nandi grants.
Here we are sharing some of the upcoming films of Allu Arjun for you to look forward to-
ALLU ARJUN UPCOMING MOVIES LIST
Pushpa: The Rule
After the immense blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021), Allu Arjun will next appear in the sequel titled “Pushpa: The Rule”. Directed and written by Sukumar, it is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the star. Director Sukumar has previously said that he is taking his sweet time to make and finalize the movie as he wants it to be a grand spectacle.
This action thriller will have Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and produced by Naveen Yemeni and Y. Ravi Shankar.
Icon
Another one of Allu Arjun's highly awaited films is ICON. The film will be under the direction of Venu Sriram. The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the label Sri Venkateswara Creations. The announcement of the movie was made on the actor’s 36th birthday in 2019.
Untitled Koratala Siva Film
Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and directed by Koratala Siva, Allu Arjun will be reportedly starring in the next big ticket project. Star casting of the film includes Gaurav Pareek, Monojit Shil and Aman Sharma. The genre of the film is set to be an action thriller.
Allu Arjun Saga (Untitled)
Allu Arjun shares the news himself of one of his next films which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor promised that the film will leave a long-lasting impression.
AA23
A collaboration that has already caused waves in the film industry, Allu Arjun is all set to work with the visionary director Sukumar for "AA23: Euphoria." This cinematic masterpiece is expected to push the boundaries of storytelling, with Allu Arjun's undeniable charismatic performance complementing Sukumar's distinctive narrative style.
Atlee’s Next
One of Allu Arjun’s next films after Pushpa 2, is Atlee’s next mega film. This collaboration will mark as the pair’s first pan- India project together. Not much about the film has been revealed yet apart from the music composition which will be done by Anirudh.
#AA22
Another upcoming movie of Allu Arjun is in collaboration with director Trivikram. The duo will pair up together for the fourth time. It has been speculated that this film is going to be the biggest film of Allu Arjun’s career as of yet.