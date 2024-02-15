Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies List 2024 And 2025

Tollywood superstar, Allu Arjun has made his mark in the Indian film industry as an icon for being an extremely talented actor and dancer. Born in 1982, to a famous South Indian producer, Allu Arjun started his acting journey as a child artist. His debut film as the main character was Gangotri (2003). In 2004, he worked with the notable director Sukumar for his film Arya, which became an instant cult favourite. His popularity among the Indian audience has made him one of the most sought-after Telugu actors and a people’s favourite. His blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021) has earned him unwavering success and a popular choice among the directors. His constant determination towards his craft has earned him six Filmfare grants and three Nandi grants.

Here we are sharing some of the upcoming films of Allu Arjun for you to look forward to-

ALLU ARJUN UPCOMING MOVIES LIST

Pushpa: The Rule

After the immense blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021), Allu Arjun will next appear in the sequel titled “Pushpa: The Rule”. Directed and written by Sukumar, it is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the star. Director Sukumar has previously said that he is taking his sweet time to make and finalize the movie as he wants it to be a grand spectacle.

This action thriller will have Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and produced by Naveen Yemeni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Icon

Another one of Allu Arjun's highly awaited films is ICON. The film will be under the direction of Venu Sriram. The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the label Sri Venkateswara Creations. The announcement of the movie was made on the actor’s 36th birthday in 2019.