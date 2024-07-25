Amar Singh Chamkila Leads 2024 Hindi Streaming, Murder Mubarak Second: Mid-Year Report

As streaming platforms are increasingly creating their own original content, this approach is showing positive results, though not as impressive as last year.
Unlike in 2023, Netflix has taken the lead in the Hindi direct-to-OTT films category this year, with its original movies securing the top two positions on the list of most-watched Hindi films, according to Ormax Media's “Streaming Originals in India – Mid-Year Review” report.
In the Hindi films category, director Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama “Amar Singh Chamkila”, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, topped the list with 12.9 million views. It was followed by director Homi Adajania’s mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak”, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Karisma Kapoor, which came in second with 12.2 million views.
This data, from a report covering original shows and films released between January and June 2024, shows a drop in viewership compared to last year. During the same period in 2023, the top spots were held by “Bloody Daddy” starring Shahid Kapoor and the family drama “Gulmohar”, with 16.6 and 16.3 million views, respectively.
Other Hindi films on this year’s list include:
- “Ae Watan Mere Watan” (Prime) with 11.5 million views
- “Maharaj” (Netflix) with 10.6 million views
- “Patna Shukla” (Hotstar) with 9.8 million views
- “Bhakshak” (Netflix) with 8.9 million views
- “Sharmajee Ki Beti” (Prime) with 7.6 million views
- “Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout” (Zee5) with 7.3 million views
- “Kaam Chalu Hai” (Zee5) with 4.9 million views
- “House Of Lies” (Prime) with 4.9 million views
- “Blackout” (JioCinema) with 4.9 million views
In terms of marketing buzz, “Murder Mubarak” was the most talked-about Hindi film, with “Ae Watan Mere Watan” coming in second. When it comes to content strength, which measures the most popular digital-only movies, “Amar Singh Chamkila” was the top Hindi film, followed by “Maharaj”.
ALSO WATCH: