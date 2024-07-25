Amar Singh Chamkila Leads 2024 Hindi Streaming, Murder Mubarak Second: Mid-Year Report

As streaming platforms are increasingly creating their own original content, this approach is showing positive results, though not as impressive as last year.

Unlike in 2023, Netflix has taken the lead in the Hindi direct-to-OTT films category this year, with its original movies securing the top two positions on the list of most-watched Hindi films, according to Ormax Media's “Streaming Originals in India – Mid-Year Review” report.

In the Hindi films category, director Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama “Amar Singh Chamkila”, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, topped the list with 12.9 million views. It was followed by director Homi Adajania’s mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak”, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Karisma Kapoor, which came in second with 12.2 million views.