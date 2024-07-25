Tripura BJP MP Urges Centre to Grant International Status to Agartala's MBB Airport

AGARTALA: Tripura's Lok Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, has asked the Union Civil Aviation Minister to officially declare Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala as an international airport and to speed up the process of approving its immigration check post.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tripura MP Biplab Deb highlighted the strategic importance of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as the main aviation hub in Tripura and a vital entry point for the Northeast region.
He made his appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting the intervention of the Union Civil Aviation Minister.
Biplab Deb mentioned that in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at MBB Airport, which can handle 1,200 passengers, including both domestic and international travelers.
The MP from Tripura mentioned that the facility has 20 check-in counters and is equipped with an Instrument Landing System and ground lighting.
He mentioned that the Tripura government has invested Rs 18.85 crores to start flight services between Agartala and Chittagong, and the Ministry of Finance had designated the airport as a customs check post on January 4, 2023.
However, he noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not yet issued the notification for the immigration check post.
He asked the Tripura Speaker to help facilitate communication between the Civil Aviation Minister and the MHA to speed up the notification process and prioritize declaring MBB Airport in Agartala, Tripura, as an international airport.
Deb said that upgrading the airport would be highly beneficial for the people of Tripura and the entire Northeast region.
Earlier, Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday urgently requested additional funds amounting to Rs 17.61 crore from the Union Ministry of Tourism to expedite the infrastructure development of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, located in Udaipur under Gomati district of Tripura.