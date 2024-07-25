Tripura BJP MP Urges Centre to Grant International Status to Agartala's MBB Airport

AGARTALA: Tripura's Lok Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, has asked the Union Civil Aviation Minister to officially declare Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala as an international airport and to speed up the process of approving its immigration check post.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tripura MP Biplab Deb highlighted the strategic importance of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as the main aviation hub in Tripura and a vital entry point for the Northeast region.

He made his appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting the intervention of the Union Civil Aviation Minister.