Amazon Prime Video to release two-part Melania Trump docuseries on November 20

Amazon Prime Video is set to release a two-part docuseries on US First Lady Melania Trump on November 20, offering viewers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

The streaming giant also recently released the trailer of 'Melania, The Series'. Check it out here.

"Everybody wants to be close to power and sometimes could be very dangerous," Melania Trump says at the opening of the trailer.

It then segues to shots of Melania and Barron Trump. "I'm a mother, a wife and first lady. He's [Barron] my priority. He will always be my priority."

According to Deadline, the series is comprised of two episodes, the first titled "Family & Trust" and the second, "Pride & Honor." Per the official logline, The Series reveals never-b

efore-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump's life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration. Per the episode descriptions, in "Family & Trust", "Melania Trump sets priorities as she prepares to become America's First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power."

In "Pride & Honor': "The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action.

Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people."

Melania, The Series follows the theatrical release of Brett Ratner's Melania documentary on January 30 and its subsequent streaming debut on March 9, as per Deadline. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary grossed approximately USD 16 million worldwide against an estimated total budget of USD 75 million, reportedly including USD 40 million in production costs and another USD 35 million in marketing expenses. (ANI)

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