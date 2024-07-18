American reality TV star Kim Kardashian gets slammed for using Ganesha Idol as a ‘prop’

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian have been updating fans about their vacation in India on social media. However, a post by Kim on Monday irked a few fans as she shared a photo posing with a Ganesha idol. The reality star subsequently deleted the post.

Kim’s Instagram post, now visible on her account sans the Ganesha idol photo, features her dressed in a white and gold ensemble. Her caption reads, “Diamonds and pearls for the Ambani wedding.”

A Reddit post highlighted Kim’s photos, including one where she was posing with the Ganesha idol. In the now-deleted photo, Kim could be seen resting her face on a Ganesha idol as she posed for the camera.

The post said, “Not Kim using Ganesha as a prop for her trashy photo ops. Ambani wedding - the conclusion: PhEras. This woman needs to get a clue and FAST. Nita Aunty, educate your guests.”

Kim and her sister attended an Indian billionaire heir’s wedding in Mumbai over the weekend.

Many reacted to the post on Kim’s photo with the Hindu god’s idol. One wrote, “She removed it good for her.” Another commented, “Did she remove it from her post? I swiped through and it isn’t there anymore, but I’m not surprised that she did something like this lol.”

A person also said, “That isn’t helping her gain any favours from Indian audience that she is after. What a dumb$$$.” A Redditor further commented, “Guess what she doesn’t even care about Indian audience lol, she got money attending the wedding, and that’s it.” A comment also read, “Lol she doesn’t care why would she? She’s there due to a contract she’s got no desire to respect Indian culture or learn about it.” (Agencies)

