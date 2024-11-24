Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek, Aishwarya clears the air

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have often been in the headlines for their relationship. The duo has always served as a couple of goals for their audience. However, amid this admiration, rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce began making rounds on the internet. While the two have maintained a dignified silence on the matter, it seems Aishwarya has finally addressed and silenced these speculations.

Recently, Aishwarya celebrated her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday, and the former Miss World shared some pictures from the grand celebration. What caught everyone’s attention was Aishwarya flaunting her wedding ring in one of the pictures. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen hugging Aaradhya from behind, and the actress is wearing a heavy diamond ring, which is also her wedding ring.

Interestingly, Aishwarya seemed to celebrate two occasions simultaneously. While one was her daughter’s birthday, the other was her late father’s birth anniversary. In other pictures, Aishwarya can be seen twinning with Aaradhya, as the mother-daughter duo paid tribute to Krishnaraj Rai. Aaradhya’s birthday falls on November 16, while the birth anniversary of Aishwarya’s father is on November 21. The actress spent time at her mother’s place on Wednesday to honour the special day. As soon as the pictures went online, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One fan asked, “Are Aish and Abhishek together?” while another commented, “Look at that diamond ring!” (Agencies)

