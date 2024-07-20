Natasa Stankovic brutally trolled following news of separation from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is being trolled after she and Hardik Pandya announced that their marriage has ended. Hardik and Natasa, in separate Instagram posts, informed about the decision to part ways. “After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us,” Hardik wrote.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Pandya added.

The same post was shared by Natasa also on her Instagram page, but she switched off the comments section.

Speculations about the couple’s relationship status had been doing the rounds, with Natasa’s previous social media posts acting as cryptic clues. Now that the news is confirmed, Natasa has moved to Serbia with their son Agastya. However, several netizens have started brutally trolling her. Even though her comments section was off, people took to X and other posts to call out Natasa.

Comments reading, “He deserves better,” and “Leave her sir you deserve much better than her,” were splashed across Natasa’s other posts. Some wrote supporting posts for Pandya. “Stay Strong Hardik Pandya,” one of the posts read.

“Ab aap Bharat se aur hardik bhai se door rehna (Stay away from India and Hardik),” another user wrote.

Some of the comments got downright mean, trolling her and calling her names. “Natasha hate button,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, there were others who stood by Natasa and slammed her for ending the marriage.

“Guy’s Don’t Judge Her. They Both Are Equally Responsible For Anything Or Everything. Hope They Both Will Have A Better Future,” one of them wrote.

“Koi bi ladki apna ghar kyun kharab karna chahega… I’m really feeling for her (Why would a girl want to spoil her home),” another wrote.

Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian and former Bigg Boss contestant, married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They had another wedding following Hindu and Christian rituals in February last year. In May this year, Natasa dropped “Pandya” from her Instagram handle, leading to speculation that not everything is alright with their relationship. Her absence from the Indian Premier League matches added more fuel to the rumours. (Agencies)

