Amitabh Bachchan buys land worth Rs 100 million in Alibaug to build luxurious villa

Reports are rife that Amitabh Bachchan, who recently shocked his fans with his character reveal poster and a teaser from “Kalki 2898 AD”, has bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug, Maharashtra from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The property is approximately worth Rs 100 million.

According to HT Digital, Big B has bought the plot in a project called A Alibaug, a 20-acre plotted development programme that was launched in April last year.

Previously, Bachchan bought a land parcel from the same builder in Ayodhya in its project The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave coming up in the temple town. According to real estate industry sources, the Ayodhya property was valued at Rs 145 million.

In 2023, Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan gifted Pratiksha bungalow to their daughter Shweta Nanda. It was the first bungalow the superstar purchased in 1975 after Sholay’s success. Big B also owns Janak, Vatsa and Ammu bungalows in Juhu.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwathama. Right before Sunday’s IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, the first look teaser introducing Big B’s character was unveiled by Star Sports. The 21-second clip shows Bachchan covered in dust and seated inside a temple-like structure, wearing an old garb.

Other than “Kalki 2898 AD”, Amitabh will star in Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. The film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. (Agencies)

